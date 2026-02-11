Speed puzzling at the library

Submitted by the Orcas Public Library.

Do you love jigsaw puzzles? Put your skills to the test and join fellow puzzle fans for an afternoon of fast-paced, friendly speed puzzling at the Orcas Island Library!

Teams of four will race to complete a 500-piece puzzle. All teams will receive the same puzzle, but only one will finish first and claim the title of Premier Puzzheads! Prizes, glory and plenty of puzzling fun await. We held a speed puzzling competition last year, and it was a huge hit. We are excited to do it again.

The event will be on Sunday, Feb. 22, at 3 p.m. at the Orcas Library. It is free to participate. Space is limited, so sign up in advance at the library front desk. You can register with your teammates (maximum four people) or sign up solo, and we’ll match you with other puzzlers.

For questions, please contact wciskowski@orcaslibrary.org.