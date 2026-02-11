San Juan County publishes guide for reviewing OPALCO’s proposed solar project on Decatur Island

Submitted by San Juan County.

San Juan County’s Department of Community Development received an application from Orcas Power & Light Cooperative for a conditional use permit for a commercial power generation facility on a parcel on Decatur Island. CUPs are a regulated process governed by the County Code and are subject to public comments and quasi-judicial review by a hearing examiner (a person contracted by the County to make land use decisions and hear appeals). DCD will review the application and prepare a report for the County hearing examiner, who will convene a public hearing and make the final decision on the project application based on the County Code. Members of the public interested in engaging in the County’s review of OPALCO’s project can use this guide to find:

• A brief overview of OPALCO’s proposed project.

• How San Juan County’s permit review process works.

• A summary of information and links to important resources and contact information.

What is the project?

OPALCO proposes to expand an existing solar photovoltaic power generation facility on Decatur Island. The proposal involves the installation of additional ground-mounted solar arrays and associated electrical infrastructure on OPALCO-owned property located on Tax Parcel No. 152232005000 and Tax Parcel No. 152232002000 (existing solar array). The parcel is currently designated Rural General Use on the San Juan County Comprehensive Plan maps.

OPALCO has provided documentation to the County, including project narrative and site plans, SEPA checklist, critical area and cultural resources documentation, stormwater report, clearing and grading application, landscape plans and responses to staff inquiries (through Feb. 11). All of which are available to the public.

Additional information may be required during the permit review process and will also be available to the public.

Why has OPALCO applied for a conditional use permit for this project? Why can the public comment on it?

The project is a CUP for a commercial power-generation facility on parcels designated Rural General Use on Decatur Island. OPALCO completed its application on Dec. 16, 2025.

The DCD reviews CUPs and prepares a staff report for the hearing examiner, or HEX, who convenes a public hearing to review and take testimony on the project. The HEX takes all testimony into consideration in their review and ruling on the project.

How can the public submit comments on OPALCO’s conditional use permit?

The public has several opportunities to comment on the project. Contact information for submitting comments is specified at the bottom of this page.

• Public comment period: The public comment period for the CUP is from Jan. 28 to Feb. 25 and may be continued by the HEX at the hearing. Any member of the public is welcome to provide a written comment to DCD about the project.

Public comments received prior to Feb. 11 will be addressed in a staff report to the HEX. Any public comments submitted after Feb. 11 up until the hearing examiner meeting (during which the public may still provide comment) will be included for the record at the time of the meeting.

• SJCC 18.80.140 requires that appeals of HEX decisions must be filed within 21 days of the publication of the appealed decision.

• SEPA comment period: SEPA stands for State Environmental Protection Act, and this regulation has a specific comment period, Jan. 28 to Feb. 11, and an appeal process depending on the SEPA threshold determination for the project. SEPA review for the project has been ongoing since the application was initially deemed complete. The threshold determination was published in the newspaper and Washington State SEPA Register on Jan. 28. The determination letter will have the specifics concerning the SEPA comment period and the SEPA appeal process.

• Public hearing examiner meeting: After DCD staff and the applicant provide their testimony for the record, members of the public will have an opportunity to present public testimony (written or verbal) about the proposed project. The HEX will hold a hearing on this application on Feb. 25.

• The meeting will be available in person and streamed online.

Rules for conduct during a hearing examiner meeting are outlined in SJCC 2.22.200-2.22.240.

Summary of important information and resources

• Project Overview

Short Title: OPALCO Solar photovoltaic commercial power generation facility on Decatur Island

• Permit file number: LANDUSE-25-0091

Applicant: Orcas Power and Light Cooperative

• Location: TPN: 152232005000 and 152232002000

• Important Project Documents

Link to LANDUSE-25-0091 Documentation: https://co-sanjuan-wa.smartgovcommunity.com/Parcels/ParcelDetail/Index/6090b7ca-2b45-4414-9ab7-aa8cb585743e?_conv=1

• Important Dates of Note

Written public comments due by: Jan. 28 to Feb. 25. Comments submitted after Feb. 11 will be accepted and presented at the hearing examiner meeting up until the date of the hearing examiner meeting. The HEX may continue the hearing and public comment period.

SEPA comments due by: SEPA Determination of Non-significance was issued Jan. 28 with comments due by Feb. 11. The SEPA DNS was posted in the appropriate newspapers and on the SEPA Register.

Proposed Hearing Examiner date: Feb. 25: If there is any change in the date, it shall be posted in the appropriate newspapers. Hearing Examiner agendas (which include links to live web-streaming) may be viewed via the online Agenda Center when published

• Public Comment Contact Information

Email: DCD@sanjuancountywa.gov

Letter: San Juan County RE: LANDUSE-25-0091 OPALCO Solar Project, Community Development, P.O. Box 947, Friday Harbor, WA 98250