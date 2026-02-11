Renewable energy done right: Powering our future without sacrificing our lands | Letter

The Town of Friday Harbor approved an important proposal from the Port of Friday Harbor last week for a Marina Solar Parking Canopy project, which has the dual benefit of soaking up sun in the summer and sheltering us from rain in the winter.

We need smart, effective strategies for advancing renewable energy in San Juan County. This proposal recognizes the need for more renewable energy and is an example of it being done right. The proposed solar array metal-frame parking canopy over an existing paved parking lot minimizes impacts on our natural environment and plans for energy needs with foresight.

“We appreciate the thoughtful support from Friends of the San Juans. Projects like this succeed because our community shares a commitment to protecting natural spaces while advancing smart, well‑placed renewable energy,” said Kyle Gropp, Port of Friday Harbor.

By identifying already-developed, impervious surfaces and built environment for its siting, this project advances clean energy without sacrificing trees, wetlands, and soil health. Much of the shoreline in Friday Harbor has already been developed. Prioritizing urban growth areas, such as Friday Harbor and commercial zones, for solar development protects our limited natural lands while making practical use of space that would otherwise be underutilized. There are many large rooftops, public buildings, and infrastructure that can thoughtfully integrate commercial solar arrays while preserving the integrity of our local environment.

Projects like this warrant priority siting, and we applaud the Port’s leadership and the Town’s support of strategic renewable energy development. We hope to see more initiatives follow this model, which lessens the burden on increasingly disappearing farmland, forests, and biodiversity.

Eva Schulte

Friends of the San Juans executive director

www.sanjuans.org