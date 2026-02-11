Orcas Community Resource Center to host ‘Financial Disaster Recovery’ seminar

Submitted by the Orcas Community Resource Center Communications Team.

The Orcas Community Resource Center will present a “Financial Disaster Recovery” seminar at the Orcas Senior Center on Wednesday, Feb. 18, at 1 p.m.

Part of the Orcas Talks Money program, this specialized session is designed to help seniors navigate financial crises and difficult transitions. The seminar will address critical topics, including debt management and the financial complexities that arise following the loss of a spouse.

“We want to create opportunities for islanders to learn about and discuss tough financial topics in a supportive environment,” said a Resource Center financial literacy staff member. “This seminar provides practical tools and expert guidance tailored to the real challenges our community members face.”

The interactive session will feature sample case studies and hands-on workshop activities. A key component will be an eligible benefits review, helping participants explore public benefits available to seniors. Attendees will also participate in a live Q&A with local experts, with the opportunity to suggest topics for future financial literacy workshops.

The Orcas Talks Money program offers standalone, topic-specific classes that provide accessible financial education to the island community, complementing the Resource Center’s comprehensive Orcas Money Smart mentoring program.

The seminar is hosted by Resource Center financial literacy staff alongside experts from the island community. For more information, contact info@orcascrc.org, call 360-376-3184 or visit orcascrc.org.