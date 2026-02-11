Martin Lund celebrates 80th birthday in New Orleans

Swipe or click to see more

Martin Lund on stage at the Spotted Cat Music Club in New Orleans.

Martin Lund, Orcas Island’s musical legend and founder of the Orcas Island Jazz Festival, celebrated his 80th birthday in New Orleans on Jan. 23.

Lund has played before countless audiences on Orcas as well as many other locations in the United States, performing and recording with top jazz musicians everywhere.

But Lund had never visited nor performed in New Orleans, the home of American jazz. All that changed on his birthday.

Lund journeyed south with his partner, Sallie Bell, and islanders Kristin and Ed Wilson and Mary and Jeff Quinn.

On Lund’s birthday, the group went to the Spotted Cat Music Club in the French Quarter, where The Paradise Jazz Band, a New Orleans favorite, was performing. Darold Alexander, the band’s leader and vocalist, invited Lund to join the band on stage. Lund proceeded to wow the audience with a virtuoso performance on his flute. The band invited Martin to join them again two nights later at DBA New Orleans, a legendary French Quarter jazz club, where Lund won over another audience.

Martin Lund’s first New Orleans performance will be long remembered by everyone present.