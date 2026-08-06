Fly-in is this weekend

Submitted by event organizers.

Get ready for the annual Orcas Island Fly-In, happening from Friday to Sunday, Aug. 7-9 at Eastsound Airport! This event is brought to you by Chapter 937 of the Experimental Aircraft Association. Pilots from all over the Pacific Northwest and Canada will be arriving, filling the field with a fantastic mix of aircraft, from homebuilt planes to vintage warbirds. The Fly-in will also offer commemorative T-shirts, sweatshirts and ball caps.

EAA is a global nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting aviation education and interests. Our chapter also supports the Young Eagles Program, which offers free airplane flights for kids aged 8 to 17.

No fees will be charged for aircraft camping or tie-downs during the Fly-In weekend.

One of our chapter members has graciously offered his hangar for everyone to come together, unwind and escape the sun. The hangar will be open from noon to 10 p.m. on Friday and from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday. Plus, we’re showing a movie (thanks, Sea View Theatre!) at the hangar on Saturday night from 6-8 p.m., and if you’re up for it, there’ll be a DJ from 8-10 p.m., so bring your dancing shoes.

Also, don’t miss the Pancake Breakfast on Saturday and Sunday mornings from 7-11 a.m. at Station 21, right across the street from the airport. Johanna’s Catering will have a food truck on site on Saturday from 10 a.m to 5 p.m.

To learn more, please check the EAA Chapter 937 website at https://chapters.eaa.org/eaa937/orcas-fly-in.