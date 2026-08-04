SJC sheriff’s log

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls.

July 1

• A San Juan Island deputy responded to a report of an active fight involving four people at Deadman’s Cove. One person left the scene before deputies arrived and was intercepted nearby; he was arrested for DUI and subsequently charged with three counts of assault in the fourth degree.

• A Lopez Island deputy stopped a vehicle on Mud Bay Road for speeding. The driver was issued an infraction for speeding 52 mph in a 35 mph zone, along with additional warnings.

• An Orcas Island deputy conducted a traffic stop on Lovers Lane. The driver was issued infractions for speeding, operating a vehicle without insurance and driving without a valid license.

• A Friday Harbor resident was given an infraction for failure to provide insurance and driving without a valid operator’s license after another driver’s tires threw rocks onto his vehicle.

July 2

• An Orcas Island deputy responded to a reported order violation in Eastsound. After review, it was determined that a violation had not occurred; the reporting party was provided a copy of the order.

• A Lopez Island deputy responded after a resident’s dog bit a visiting relative. The relative was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The Health Department and Prosecutor’s Office were notified.

July 3

• San Juan Island deputies responded to a report of a fully engulfed vehicle fire. The driver was arrested for DUI and booked into jail.

• An Orcas Island deputy responded to a trespassing complaint at a business in Eastsound after the business asked that an individual be barred for disruptive behavior.

• An Orcas Island deputy responded to an individual experiencing a mental health crisis. The deputy connected the individual with a designated crisis responder, and a plan was put in place for continuing care.

• A Lopez Island deputy stopped a vehicle for speeding near Fisherman Bay Road and Dragon Run Road. The driver was issued an infraction for speeding 38 mph in a 25 mph zone.

• San Juan Island deputies responded to a report of a DUI driver. The vehicle was located and stopped, and the driver was arrested for DUI.

July 4

• A Lopez Island deputy stopped a vehicle near Fisherman Bay Road and Normandy Lane. The driver was cited for reckless driving and issued an infraction for speeding 45 mph in a 25 mph zone.

• San Juan Island deputies responded to a report of a person pulling a knife during an argument. One individual was arrested and booked into jail for felony harassment and unlawful display of a weapon.

• A San Juan Island deputy responded to a report of an unwanted, aggressive person at a residence. The individual was located and issued a trespass warning letter.

• San Juan Island deputies responded to a report of roughly a dozen minors drinking alcohol and setting off fireworks at Fourth of July Beach. Several individuals were cited for minor in possession of alcohol and released.

• Deputies responded to a report of weapon noise near Argyle Avenue and Cattle Point Road; no crime was confirmed.

• Deputies responded to a second report of weapon noise on Sucia Island; no crime was confirmed.

• Deputies responded to a report of explosives on Orcas Road; no crime was confirmed.

July 5

• An Orcas Island deputy responded to a two-vehicle collision in Eastsound. Based on driver accounts and vehicle damage, one driver was found to be at fault and was issued infractions for failure to yield and no proof of insurance.

• An Orcas Island deputy responded to a report of a dog running loose on Shaw Island that caused a scooter accident and minor injury. A warning letter regarding the dog was issued to its owner.

• A Lopez Island deputy responded to a welfare check after a report of a disturbance between two people. The situation was resolved on scene.

• A missing person report was made on San Juan Island; no further details were available.

• Deputies responded to a wildland fire report near Jackson Beach Road on San Juan Island; no crime was confirmed.

• Deputies responded to a report of a rescue near Cady Mountain Road on San Juan Island.

• Deputies responded to a reported overdose on Olga Road, Orcas Island.

July 6

• A San Juan Island deputy took custody of suspected methamphetamine found in a public restroom; the drugs were submitted into evidence for destruction.

• An Orcas Island deputy took a report of an attempted financial fraud; the resident had not lost money and had already reported the scam to federal authorities and her bank.

• An Orcas Island deputy responded to a citizen dispute at the ferry landing involving a driver seeking priority boarding; the matter was resolved without incident.

• A vault toilet at a Land Bank property on Lopez Island was damaged by fireworks over the holiday weekend.

• A San Juan Island deputy responded to a report of property damage after a delivery driver backed into and knocked over a tree, then left without reporting it.

• A San Juan Island deputy responded to a dog-on-dog attack; the injured dog required further care, and the offending dog’s owner was cited for public nuisance.

• An Orcas Island deputy responded to a reported second overdose at the same Olga Road address as the July 5 call.

• Deputies responded to a domestic incident on San Juan Island; it was determined to be unfounded.

July 7

• San Juan Island deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute involving a separated couple. The incident was determined to be verbal only; no crime occurred.

• A San Juan Island deputy responded to a second, separate domestic incident involving a husband who had been drinking; it was resolved when he agreed to spend the night elsewhere.

• A Lopez Island deputy responded to a welfare check involving a juvenile in crisis. The juvenile was located safely nearby and reunited with a parent.

• An Orcas Island deputy took a report of an order violation; the reporting party believed a no-contact order had been violated via a text message, though the deputy was unable to determine who sent it.

• An Orcas Island deputy took a report of an attempted fraud.

• Deputies responded to a reported overdose on Olga Road, Orcas Island — a third call to the same address within the week.

• Deputies responded to a report of a non-aggravated assault on San Juan Island; no further action was taken.