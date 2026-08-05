Saltydog to play outdoor summer concert

Submitted by the Orcas Center.

Orcas Center is proud to present its annual Summer Concert Series on the Village Green, bringing free, live music to the heart of Eastsound. This vibrant outdoor series, supported in part by Joe Brotherton and the Doe Bay team, celebrates community, creativity and the magic of music under the open sky.

All performances are free for the community and take place on Sundays at 5 p.m. The series runs now through Aug. 30. The eclectic lineup will have something for everyone with phenomenal performers for all ages.

On Sunday, Aug. 9, Saltydog headlines, with Honey of the Heart and Pamwe Marimba also performing. Saltydog is a funk-jam improvisational exploration that takes the audience and band on a journey through playfully crafted, folk-driven tunes inspired by everyone from The Talking Heads and The Band to classic country and jam-band staples. The band spawned on the banks of Duluth’s ice-covered stones by brothers Jacob and Owen Mahon. This midwestern psychedelic cowboy revue features Calvin Lund, Lefty Johnson, Gavin St. Clair and Sam Deters. Their second album, “Pepper,” dropped in spring 2024, and the band is set to release their third album this winter.

Also performing is Honey of the Heart, a Northern California-based band and community collective fronted by singer-songwriters Maren Metke (vocals, guitar, ukulele) and Justin Ancheta (vocals, guitar, multi-instrumentalist). Formed in 2014, their genre-blending sound incorporates folk, soul, jazz and world-flamenco into rich harmonies, focusing on matters of the heart and aiming to inspire and uplift listeners.

Rounding out the evening is Pamwe Marimba, an eight-piece ensemble of passionate advocates of Zimbabwean marimba music, with roots in New Mexico, Colorado, Oregon, Washington and Montana. Their repertoire ranges from traditional Shona music to original compositions, each piece a celebration of the marimba’s versatility.

Note: This coming Sunday’s concert on Aug. 2 is Reposado, a Seattle-based Afro-Latin funk band fronted by singer and bandleader Jean-Paul Builes.