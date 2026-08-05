Local artists opening night at PSCCU

Submitted by Puget Sound Cooperative Credit Union.

You’re invited to stop by Puget Sound Cooperative Credit Union’s Orcas Island branch to meet the artists, enjoy tasty snacks and drinks, explore the work of talented local artists and listen to the sounds of a local musician.

Featured artists:

Painter: John Raymond Berry, www.johnraymondberry.com or Instagram @johnraymondberry.

Book artist: Chris Frausto, www.RottenAppleStudio.com or Instagram @rotten_apple_studiola.

Musician: Lilo Sanchez, Instagram @TheBrownRatia.

If you can’t make opening night, we invite you to visit during regular branch hours to view the artwork through Oct. 1. PSCCU is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed for lunch from noon to 12:30 p.m.