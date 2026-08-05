Are you yogalele-curious? There’s no better time to try it out

Submitted by event organizers.

What is yogalele? It is a unique practice that combines stretching and live music, and you are the heart of it! Both the yoga and ukulele aspects work for every body, every experience level. All poses and chords are taught and can be modified to suit any abilities.

Yogalele works your body through gentle stretches, poses and occasional balance challenges. Yogalele works your brain as you coordinate your body, your instrument and your breathing. Classes can also include a snippet of music theory, always catered to the attendees (you!). Yogalele feels good, is good for you, makes you feel good and, most importantly, Yogalele is different and FUN!

Satisfy your yogalele curiosity, only at Orcas Center, Thursday mornings from 8:30-9:15 a.m. For the month of August, Yogalele will be in the Dance Studio; after that, it will be in the Madrona Room. You can pre-register at orcascenter.org or pay (sliding scale; cash, check, or online) when you get to class. Contact anita@rockisland.com for more information.

Grab your mat, your uke if you have one (or we’ll play for you), and start your Thursdays with a stretch, a strum and a smile — yogalele!