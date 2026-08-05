Alice Di Micele announces ‘Reverse the Flow’ album release tour Aug. 6, 7, and 9

Submitted by Alice Di Micele.

Oregon-based Americana/folk artist Alice Di Micele is thrilled to announce a string of intimate shows in Washington’s San Juan Islands in support of her brand-new album “Reverse the Flow.” Di Micele will bring the emotionally resonant songs from “Reverse the Flow,” along with deeply felt classics and fan favorites, to a handful of warm, community-oriented venues.

What to expect

• Soulful vocals and acoustic mastery — Di Micele’s remarkable five-octave voice, known to range from intimate whispers to powerful belts, remains the anchor of her sound.

• Roots-meets-groove sensibility — The new album blends elements of folk, jazz, soul and Americana, opening space for groove, reflection and hope. “Reverse the Flow” is described by critics as a “mature, emotionally rich statement” (Americana UK).

• Stories that connect us — Themes of environmental awareness, human resilience, healing and love are woven throughout the album. The songs aim to offer solace and solidarity in challenging times (Americana Highways).

Tour dates

Aug. 6 at the San Juan Islands Grange, Friday Harbor, 7 p.m.

Aug. 7 at the Odd Fellows Hall, Eastsound, 7 p.m.

Aug. 9 at the Lopez Island Grange, Lopez Island, 7 p.m.

About “Reverse the Flow”

“Reverse the Flow” is Di Mecele’s 18th full-length album, released via her independent label, Alice Otter Music. The album features nine heartfelt tracks produced by Bret Levick (with Alice as co-producer), and showcases a stellar ensemble of musicians including bassist Rob Kohler, guitarist Andy Casad, organist Jenny Conlee‑Drizos, violinist Darol Anger and more.

Critics have hailed the record as “a glorious collection from an artist on a momentous purple patch” and praised its emotional depth, evocative lyrics and wide-ranging vocals.

Why this tour matters

In a time of global uncertainty and change, “Reverse the Flow,” and the concerts supporting it, are an invitation to reconnect: to the earth, to our communities, to ourselves. Through music rooted in nature, humanity and experience, Di Micele aims to offer solace, hope and solidarity.

Each show promises to be a gathering for reflection, healing and celebration, and creates a space for listeners to feel seen, heard and connected.