15th Annual Orcas Artist Studio Tour: Aug. 7-9

Submitted by the Orcas Artist Studio Tour.

Follow the signs for a unique glimpse into the vibrant artist community on our beautiful island. This free, self-guided tour is a long-standing island tradition and grants visitors access to the intimate, creative and inspiring spaces of talented local artists. See artists at work, discover new processes and hear how beautiful works of art came to be.

The tour runs three days, starting Friday, Aug. 7, through Sunday, Aug. 9. Studios are open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for demonstrations and the opportunity to purchase art directly from the artists, many of whom create new work specifically for this event. This year features 35 artists across a wide variety of mediums, including blacksmithing, ceramics, encaustics, painting, sculpture, mixed media, fine art photography and many more.

We’re bringing the Studio Tour Passport back! Traverse the whole island and be entered to win a bounty of handcrafted fine art from island artists. Brochures will be available at the Orcas Island Chamber of Commerce, as well as at artists’ studios. Further information can be found at www.OrcasArtistStudioTour.com.