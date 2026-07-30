Katherine Bryant Ingman — Future‑focused, funding‑savvy, consensus‑driven | Letter

San Juan County is ready for a new type of leadership that brings fresh ideas, new funding strategies, and a collaborative approach to solving long‑term challenges. Katherine Bryant Ingman represents that future. She has the vision, strength of leadership, and proven negotiating skills to move this County forward.

Our property owners have stepped up for decades — funding libraries, schools, hospitals, and fire districts, plus more. The last vote on the SJC budget made it clear that we’ve gone to that well quite enough for now. Katherine understands this moment. She knows we must look beyond traditional local property tax measures and potentially pursue new funding sources, stronger regional partnerships, and innovative techniques to support essential services without overburdening residents.

From what I understand from talking to people and reading, thinking about forward-facing initiatives of the future, Katherine is the best choice and has a rare ability to sit at the center of the circle — taking in every perspective, weighing all sides, and guiding people toward consensus. We desperately need someone who listens deeply, absorbs complex information quickly, and works shoulder‑to‑shoulder with others to find practical and alternative solutions. The art of consensus building needs to be brought back from the fringes of idealism and into the more moderate stances on negotiated solutions. Her experience building coalitions and conducting large‑scale community outreach will be invaluable as San Juan County navigates the next decade of infrastructure, housing, transportation, and resilience planning.

Most importantly, Katherine, as it looks like to me, leads with character. She will definitely continue to make thoughtful decisions grounded in dignity, fairness, and a commitment to a safe, healthy environment for everyone. When I look at Katherine, I see a hopeful future for San Juan County.

It is with full confidence in her leadership and vision that I support Katherine Bryant Ingman for County Council District 3. She is exactly the kind of forward‑thinking, consensus‑building leader we need right now.

Best Regards,

Clark Cundy