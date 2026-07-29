Katherine Bryant Ingman for County Council | Letter

I strongly support Katherine Bryant Ingman for District 3 County Council representative. She is well known on Lopez Island as a hard-working advocate for improving our community. Over the past decade, she has taken on some of Lopez Island’s hardest issues, including her role as manager of the Lopez Island Family Resource Center’s Food Share to strengthen local food security, and as board president of the Catherine Washburn Medical Association to help protect access to healthcare on Lopez Island, along with advocating for fair ferry service and workable housing solutions for our island. That record demonstrates her experience, judgment, and leadership. Katherine lives and works on Lopez and has developed these skills by serving the Lopez community.

Council members represent all of San Juan County, and Katherine understands that her responsibility extends well beyond Lopez to every community in the district. That said, I also believe residency matters. Lopez Island makes up well over 90% of District 3’s population, and I think it’s fair for voters to know that Katherine brings deep, day-to-day roots here, the kind that come from years of hands-on work on access to medical care, housing, and food security in our community. That grounding will serve her well in representing the whole district fairly.

As a former elected San Juan County Commissioner who served for 12 years, I know what this job requires. It is clear to me that Katherine has the best experiences and leadership skills for the County Council and she is an integral part of the Lopez Island community.

Tom Cowan

Former County Commissioner, District 3

Lopez Island