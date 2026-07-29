Jennifer Swanson for Council | Letter

Jennifer Swanson is a different kind of leader. She is the thoughtful listener sort and yet intrepid in her outreach. On the 4th of July, Jennifer drove her boat to Lopez, and despite the windy weather conditions after the parade, braved the white caps to return to Shaw for the 4th of July afternoon event she’d organized there. Yesterday, I rode with her to the Decatur Farmer’s Market. It was the opening of sports fishing, and every sports-fisher was out on the water. Jennifer navigated the waters much like an elected leader navigates the myriad issues in real time in a complex local government. She kept going through an extensive series of wakes, winding our way from Odlin Park, where she picked me up, to Decatur Shores. She found a host who not only transported us to and from the Market, but toured us around the various public infrastructure sites on the island. Everywhere Jennifer went on Decatur, there was a thoughtful listening session. Again, she will get out her boat on Shaw and cross President’s Channel to check in with Waldron Island. She is committed to representing everyday islanders wherever they live. Vote for Jennifer Swanson for County Council.

Rhea Miller

Lopez Island