San Juan Preservation Trust to celebrate 20 years of Turtleback Mountain at Orcas Island Summer Social

Submitted by the San Juan Preservation Trust.

The San Juan Preservation Trust will host a free Summer Social on Saturday, July 25, from 1-3:30 p.m. at Coffelt Farm Preserve, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the permanent protection of Turtleback Mountain Preserve.

Twenty years ago, a community campaign — the largest conservation effort in San Juan County history — brought together more than 2,000 people to prevent 1,193 acres of Turtleback Mountain from being developed into 78 vacation homes. The land has been public and protected ever since.

The afternoon event is free and open to the public, with advance registration required. Attendees can expect live music from Gene Nery and the Olga Symphony, light refreshments provided by Goat & Co., fun yard games, visiting farm animals and the chance to meet SJPT staff and board members. Free shuttle service from the Orcas Island ferry landing will be available; shuttle details will be shared with registered attendees closer to the date.

To register, visit sjpt.org/events or contact Charlotte Chevalier at charlotte@sjpt.org.