Acting classes this summer at Orcas Center

Submitted by the Orcas Center.

Acting class with Paula Russell begins Sunday, July 19, from 1-3:30 p.m. at Orcas Center. It runs every Sunday through Aug. 30 and is for ages 18-100-plus with all levels of experience. The workshop is for everyone interested in exploring acting. No one way is the only way!

Russell is a lifetime member of the Actors’ Equity Association and SAG/AFTRA. She has been teaching actors for over 45 years, beginning with her mentor, multiple-award-winning pioneer director, Joan Darling. Russell directed critically well-received professional theater in Los Angeles, Austin, Texas and Orcas Island and has acted in theater, film and television. She’s taught workshops at Orcas Center, the Actors Theatre of Orcas Island, the State Theatre School in Austin, Texas, USC in California and more. In Los Angeles, she interned under award-winning directors James L. Brooks and James Burroughs. She has been called upon by both theater and film directors on Orcas and in Austin to assist them in directing their casts. Russell has been coaching actors privately and at Austin Community College, and singing with her band in Austin since 2009, but has now returned home to the island for six months each year.

Russell is a “pluralist,” combining the best of many excellent methodologies she’s learned over 45 years, filling Meisner’s “Golden Box” with as many tools as possible. Beginners and seasoned actors, exercising to stay in shape, work excellently together and become a bonded ensemble. The actor is treated as an athlete, accessing both the physical and emotional aspects of the art. Explore the spontaneous, unique and multifaceted person beneath learned social behavior. Tackle the most challenging scene or monologue that thrills you, learn about film acting or simply learn to tell a good joke. One-on-one attention is given every session. Each person is beautifully unique, and individual needs are always addressed. Work out in a positive environment where surrendering to imagination, risk-taking and learning are deep fun. Negative feedback is never given.

To sign up, go to www.orcascenter.org/classes.