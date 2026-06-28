Public statement regarding physician transition | Column

Submitted by Island Health.

Island Health would like to take a moment to address the broader Orcas community about the

departure of Dr. Jennifer Simpson-Manske from Island Primary Care – Orcas.

We know that a physician can be a trusted partner in your health, someone who knows you and your families. We recognize that the departure of a physician in an engaged community in a unique setting can be very impactful. We understand and respect the very real feelings of loss that patients of Dr. Simpson-Manske and of Island Primary Care – Orcas may be experiencing. We acknowledge the concerns and do not take them lightly.

Every decision impacting the availability and delivery of health care services is one that is reviewed very carefully, and all personnel matters are done in adherence to our established HR processes. We carefully consider the needs of our patients and the organization and remain committed to providing high-quality, accessible care to Orcas residents. Out of respect for all our employees and in alignment with privacy standards, Island Health does not comment on or disclose the details of personnel matters. We will not disclose additional personnel information regarding this situation and remain committed to the course of action. Thank you for your understanding.

We remain steadfast in our commitment to your care. Access to quality primary care on Orcas Island remains a top priority. Our clinic team has been contacting impacted patients directly to help transition their care and ensure needs are addressed. We are also committed to growing and enhancing primary care services on Orcas Island and will provide services in the future to help ensure access needs are met. Service offerings are above historical levels — with same-day clinic access and rotating specialists providing on-site care in general surgery, sports and spine, and OB/GYN. Service expansion work continues, and we intend to enhance where needed.

We are grateful for the trust this community places in us, and we remain deeply committed to your health and well-being. Thank you.