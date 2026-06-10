National Nonprofit Day event explores civic engagement on Orcas Island

Submitted by the Orcas Island Community Foundation.

Earlier this week, 52 nonprofit board members and staff gathered to bring fundraising into focus on Orcas Island. What may have been surprising to some was that much of the workshop didn’t focus specifically on asking for donations. Successful nonprofits can’t, and don’t, just rely on funding.

They rely on people. People who care, who invest not just their financial resources, but their time, their hearts, their vision. When nonprofits are struggling, it’s not just a fundraising problem; it’s a civic engagement problem.

On Orcas Island, we have a strong culture of giving, and an even stronger culture of neighbors helping neighbors, of building strong relationships and knowing that we’re in this together. As we continue to face uncertain times ahead, more people can make tackling our challenges easier — and more impactful.

If you’re ready to give your time and talent for a one-time project or a yearslong board commitment, the Orcas Island Community Foundation is happy to help you get started.

Please join us for a very special program to celebrate National Nonprofit Day and to learn more about how we can strengthen civic engagement, together.

“Beyond the Echo Chamber: Strengthening Civic Culture on Orcas Island,” National Nonprofit Day program, featuring Eric Liu, Monday, Aug. 17, 3-5 p.m., at Emmanuel Church Parish Hall.

Eric Liu is the co-founder and CEO of Citizen University. He is the author of numerous acclaimed books, including most recently “Become America: Civic Sermons on Love, Responsibility, and Democracy” — a New York Times New & Notable Book — and “Live Like a Citizen: 8 Ways to Change Your Mindset and Our Country,” to be published in October. Liu served as a White House speechwriter for President Bill Clinton and as the president’s deputy domestic policy adviser. He was later appointed by President Barack Obama to the board of the Corporation for National and Community Service. A graduate of Yale College and Harvard Law School, Liu was elected in 2020 to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and co-chairs its Our Common Purpose commission. He lives in Seattle, where he has served on the boards of the Seattle Public Library and the Washington State Board of Education.

To reserve a seat, please visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScjzQhGZ5qZbQZZpL6OfYN1FanF0LyT-dniyOvBGxTjns4MGg/viewform.