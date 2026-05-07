‘Our Voices Together,’ a story-sharing event for LGBTQ+ islanders

Submitted by the Orcas Island Historical Museums.

Orcas Island Historical Museums invites you to a story-sharing event for LGBTQ+ islanders from 6-8 p.m. on May 28 at the Orcas Public Library. During this casual after-hours event, mingle for an evening of community and collaboration over a shared meal hosted with partners Orcas Public Library and Orcas Island Pride.

Learn more about our Orcas Voices Oral History program, which is dedicated to amplifying and preserving local stories of joy, hardship and life on our magical island. Get crafty to press your own button or make a bookmark. Get recommendations for more LGBTQ+ books and story-sharing resources through the library. Get engaged with upcoming events for Orcas Pride, June 12-14.

Vegan and gluten-free dinner provided. For more information or to request accessibility accommodations, please contact Orcas Island Historical Museums at info@orcasmuseums.org or 376-4849.