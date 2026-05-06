Orcas Island Public Library’s Books on Wheels pilot program

Submitted by the Orcas Public Library.

Residents who are unable to visit the library regularly can now sign up for the Orcas Island Public Library’s Books on Wheels program, a free home delivery service designed to bring library materials directly to their door. By offering personalized selection help and home delivery, the program doesn’t just provide books; it ensures that a person’s physical condition or location never limits opportunities for lifelong learning and enjoyment of library collections.

How it works

Library staff is available to guide patrons through a simple registration process, and residents can self-certify their eligibility. After a registration form is submitted, the Books on Wheels coordinator will contact each participant to discuss reading preferences and set up a delivery schedule.

Patrons can select materials in several ways: Automatically selected items based on their interests, recommendations from library reader advisors or specific titles requested by the patron.

Requests can be made by phone, mail, email or through the library’s online catalog. Our staff and volunteers can also help patrons access our extensive online book, audiobook and streaming collections.

For more information or to get started, contact Karen at 360-376-4985 or email kmeng@orcaslibrary.org.