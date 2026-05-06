OICF to launch spring GiveOrcas community giving campaign May 12-21

Submitted by the Orcas Island Community Foundation.

Spring giving will soon be in full swing with the help of the Orcas Island Community Foundation’s 2026 Spring GiveOrcas Campaign, which runs from Tuesday, May 12, through Thursday, May 21. During this time, the community can make contributions at GiveOrcas.org to support local nonprofit organizations that are crucial to sustaining and enhancing the quality of life on Orcas Island.

More than just a fundraiser, GiveOrcas provides an opportunity for every islander to lift up the local community and maximize the impact of their support. Contributions of $10 or more are welcome and celebrated, as every donation makes a difference. All gifts go directly to local nonprofits, ensuring that vital programs in social services, education, the arts, animal welfare, health care, housing, environmental stewardship and more continue to thrive. Each organization’s proposal was vetted and approved by the OICF Community Grants Committee, composed of local volunteers.

The entire community is also invited to the Spring GiveOrcas Kick-Off Party at Orcas Center on Tuesday, May 12, from 4-6 p.m. All ages are welcome to celebrate spring and meet the 31 nonprofits taking part in Spring GiveOrcas. Light bites, beverages, kids’ art activities, music and lots of community joy will be provided. We even have fun games planned that will give you a chance to win additional funding for your favorite grantees!

Donors can also join in the fun on special “game days” to boost support for their favorite organizations: Unique Donor Day (May 14), FunDay Monday (May 18), Ben Franklin Day (May 19) and The Final Hours of Giving (May 21).

All GiveOrcas contributions can be made online at GiveOrcas.org, and can also be made by cash/check to the Orcas Island Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1496, Eastsound, WA 98245, or dropped by the OICF office at 33 Urner #4 in Eastsound from May 12-21. Spring GiveOrcas brochures outlining grantee projects will be arriving in mailboxes soon.