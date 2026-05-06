OCS students explore aviation history, Boeing production on Everett field trip

On April 28, the Orcas Christian School freshman class traveled to Future of Flight Aviation Center & Boeing Tour for an educational field trip focused on aviation history, aircraft manufacturing and hands-on learning.

Chaperones Kami Griffin and Mike Parnell accompanied the group during the visit, which included an approximately 80-minute guided tour of the Boeing campus and production facility. The trip began with a short film detailing the history of William Boeing and the founding of Boeing. Students then toured areas overlooking the factory floor, where they observed production of the 777 aircraft and learned about the development of the 777X model, which the company is targeting for release by 2027.

Following the tour, students ate lunch at the on-site café before heading to the interactive exhibit area on the lower level. There, they engaged with aviation-themed activities, including flight simulators, digital displays and other hands-on exhibits designed to simulate real-world aerospace concepts.

“My favorite part of the trip was the interactive area below the main lobby, watching the others play the flight simulation, drawing on the lit-up whiteboards and watching the pingpong balls fly into the air. I don’t know what that contraption was called,” Grant Tyree said.

The field trip gave students a closer look at modern aircraft manufacturing while blending historical context with practical, interactive learning. School staff noted the importance of connecting classroom lessons to real-world industries, particularly in fields such as engineering and aviation. The visit served as both an educational experience and an introduction to potential career pathways in aerospace and manufacturing.