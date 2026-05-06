The Flock and Fiber Festival comes to Lopez May 10

Submitted by event organizers.

On Sunday, May 10, please join us for The Lopez Island Flock and Fiber Festival, celebrating the joys and bounty of ruminants of the San Juan Islands. Formerly known as the Lopez Lamb, Wool and Goat Festival, Debbie and Maxine of Island Fibers have now passed the spindle whorl to a collective of Lopez volunteers.

Island Fibers will still be in attendance — offering yarns and a dying project to share — alongside local vendors with all things flock or fiber, including yarn, wool, fiber processing, information tables and food vendors offering goat cheese, coffee, lunch and sweet treats to help celebrate the day.

And of course there will be sheep! Watch sheep shearing and see how wool is handled to prepare it to process, including discussion about uses for different types of wool. There will also be textile demonstrations and fiber circles with opportunities for all ages (kids welcome!) to experience textile arts by trying out weaving and spinning. You’re invited to bring a work in progress to sit and craft in the company of other like-minded folks.

The Flock and Fiber festival will be held at the Lopez Center for Community and Arts on May 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is free and open to all. A vendor raffle will benefit the Lopez Island Farm Education and San Juan County 4H (please bring cash for the raffle). We look forward to celebrating with you!