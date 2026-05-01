Steve Resch Memorial Golf Tournament celebrates 10 years

Submitted by John Welch.

It sure does not feel like it, but we are closing in on the 10th annual Steve Resch Memorial Golf Tournament. The tournament is scheduled for Saturday, May 16. Steve Resch spent his youth on Orcas Island, where he attended Nellie S. Milton Grade School, Orcas Middle School and graduated from Orcas Island High School as class salutatorian and a three-sport athlete. Steve is a beloved husband, son, brother and friend. He embodies the spirit of Orcas Island and is greatly missed by his family and friends, but never forgotten.

Steve’s memory has been honored with a scholarship in his name for a graduating Orcas Island Senior each year. With great pride, a Steve Resch Memorial Scholarship has been awarded 13 times to deserving Orcas Island graduates over the past nine years.

Steve would be very humbled yet immensely proud of the support this cause has received from the Orcas Island Community. We would like to take the time to thank the many sponsors and participants who have consistently shown out to support Steve’s scholarship.

As the years have passed, we have come to realize that this event is not just a golf tournament, but also a community gathering. Please come out if you have time to see old friends and make some new ones in support of a great cause. Whether visiting, playing, supporting or just stopping by, we would love to see everyone on the 16th!