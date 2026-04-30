Fleeing fugitive; criminal comments | SJC sheriff’s log

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls.

April 15

• An Orcas Island deputy conducted a traffic stop for a driver who failed to renew expired registration. The driver was a wanted fugitive. The driver was issued an infraction for expired registration. The driver was subsequently arrested for their warrant and driving while their license was suspended.

• Deputies responded to a report of a DUI at the Orcas Landing. The driver was arrested for physical control of a vehicle while under the influence.

• A deputy on Orcas Island responded to a civil call in the Doe Bay area. The incident was documented.

• San Juan deputies responded to a report of a welfare check. An individual was arrested for a domestic violence no-contact order violation and was booked into jail.

April 16

• An Orcas Island deputy responded to a fraud incident in the Eastsound area. The deputy learned that the victim purchased a product online that they never received. The incident was documented, and the return of money lost is pending through the victim’s bank.

• An Orcas Island deputy responded to a fraud incident in the Eastsound area. The deputy learned that the victim did not suffer monetary loss, and a scam artist attempted to extort the savvy citizen. The incident was documented.

• A deputy on Orcas Island responded to a report of an unwanted person near Terrill Beach Road. Deputies contacted the involved parties, and the incident was documented.

April 17

• A San Juan deputy stopped a vehicle for driving with 2023 registration. The driver was issued an infraction for expired registration over two months.

• San Juan deputies responded to a report of a domestic incident. An individual was arrested for assault in the fourth degree – domestic violencee, assault in the fourth degree, unlawful imprisonment – domestic violence and unlawful imprisonment.

April 18

• An Orcas Island deputy responded to a theft on Shaw Island. The deputy learned that it was not a theft, and someone was collecting equipment that was sold to them. The deputy documented the incident.

• A deputy on Orcas Island responded to a theft at a local business. The business requested that the individual be issued a trespass warning letter. The incident was documented.

• An Orcas Island deputy responded to a sick animal incident near the Rosario area. The deputy euthanized an injured deer, and the incident was documented.

• A San Juan deputy stopped a vehicle as the driver and passenger were not wearing their safety belts. Both were issued infractions.

• A San Juan deputy stopped a vehicle for an improper left turn. The driver was issued a criminal citation for driving while their license was suspended in the third degree.

• A deputy on Orcas Island stopped a vehicle for registration that had expired in 2024. The driver was issued an infraction for failing to renew and expired registration over two months.

April 19

• A deputy on Orcas Island responded to a local business regarding a person who had previously been trespassed. The person was located and arrested.

• A deputy on Orcas Island responded to a local business regarding a person who had previously been trespassed. The person was located and arrested.

April 20

• A wallet was found in the road on Egg Lake with no identification. It was turned into the Sheriff’s Office and booked into the property and evidence room.

• A Lopez resident reported concerning comments from an estranged relative. A report was completed, and a no-contact order was suggested.

• A Lopez resident was contacted for driving with wheels off the roadway.

• A deputy on Orcas Island was dispatched to a landlord-tenant dispute. It was determined to be civil, and the reporting party was advised to speak with an attorney.

• A Lopez Island deputy was dispatched to a traffic hazard involving a vehicle on a large rock. After an investigation, it was determined that the driver was driving under the influence. The incident was documented.

• A deputy on Orcas Island conducted a traffic stop. The driver was issued a notice of infraction for driving left of center and arrested for suspicion of DUI.