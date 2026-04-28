Lopez Clinic transition hits new milestones

L-r: Jim Orcutt, president of LIHD; Sonia Garza, Sea Mar regional director; Harshiem Ross, Sea Mar COO; and Taya Higgins, vice president of CWMA.

Submitted by the Lopez Island Hospital District.

The Lopez Medical Clinic transition is on track, hitting important milestones on the path to Sea Mar Community Clinics (Sea Mar) assuming operation of the clinic on June 29. Among the milestones:

• The lease between Sea Mar and the Catherine Washburn Medical Association, owner of the clinic building and equipment, was signed.

• The clinic services operating agreement has been signed by the Lopez Island Hospital District and Sea Mar.

• The contract between Sea Mar and the Lopez Pharmacy has been signed.

• Negotiations are underway between Sea Mar and a female internal medicine physician who would see patients at the Lopez Clinic.

• Sea Mar has met with the existing clinic staff and offered each staffer a continuation of their position at their current rate of pay.

• UW and Sea Mar are holding weekly transition meetings to ensure a seamless transition, including staff training and transfer of EPIC My Chart records.

Board members from LIHD and CWMA are planning summer events to introduce Sea Mar staff and services to the community and express appreciation to UW Medicine. More details will be announced when plans are set.

Sign up for LIHD email updates at https://lopezislandhd.org/.

Upcoming meetings open to the community

Lopez Island Hospital District – Regular Board Meeting: Wednesday, May 27, 4-6 p.m., Lopez Island Family Resource Center and via Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/3903428884.

Catherine Washburn Medical Association – Annual Meeting: Saturday, May 23, 10 a.m., Grace Church

To learn more, including a schedule of upcoming meetings, visit lopezislandhd.org/news and catherinewashburnmedical.org.