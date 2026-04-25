San Juan Climate Convergence strengthens countywide resilience and partnership

Over 40 people from different organizations working to address climate resilience and mitigation gathered at the inaugural Climate Convergence, organized by the Madrona Institute.

Submitted by the Madrona Institute.

Climate resilience work touches every corner of island life, including how we power our homes, move through our community, steward our forests and waters, and grow our food. Dozens of organizations across San Juan County are doing this work, but there has not been a countywide gathering of organizations dedicated to climate resilience.

On April 2, the Madrona Institute convened over 40 representatives from local agencies, nonprofits and businesses at the San Juan Island Grange for the inaugural Climate Convergence. It was the first countywide gathering dedicated to seeing the full picture of climate resilience efforts across the islands and building a more unified path forward. “Our goal was to honor the existing work of various groups while fostering a more unified voice to advocate for climate priorities at the county level,” said Faith Van De Putte, who originated the Convergence concept.

The Climate Convergence grew out of the Madrona Institute’s Climate COMPASS project, which engaged over 250 San Juan County residents in interactive workshops to explore climate challenges, generate solutions and shape the County’s Comprehensive Plan update. The Convergence was a recognition that we need active community voices and a collaborative culture between the County and the organizations doing the work.

At the heart of the event was a presentation of the draft Climate Action Plan by Angela Broderick, Climate & Sustainability coordinator for the San Juan County Environmental Stewardship Department. Attendees provided critical feedback and helped establish priorities for the plan.

“My deepest gratitude to the Madrona Institute for facilitating such a well-conceived and intentional space,” said Broderick. “This collaboration is invaluable for the county’s Climate & Sustainability program. I look forward to future partnerships and seeing the new initiatives that take root from these seeds.”

One of the Convergence’s most powerful outcomes was simply the experience of being in the room together. Participants spanning energy, transportation, land use, food systems and natural resource management arrived carrying deep, often decadeslong commitments to island ecology and community well-being. Even in this small county, participants were meeting peers from other sectors for the first time.

Sandy Bishop, executive director of the Lopez Community Land Trust, described the day as an enriching experience that provided a vital platform for mutual support and inspiration.

This cross-sector visibility is precisely what the Convergence was designed to create. “It is crucial for us to come together and build a greater coalition,” said Max Bliss, Madrona Institute board member and Convergence organizer.

Participants also focused on near-term action, including the County levy lid lift appearing on the April ballot. Funding from this measure is essential for implementing the strategic policies laid out in the Climate Action Plan. Voters are encouraged to visit the County’s levy lid info page (https://www.sanjuancountywa.gov/2392/2026-Levy-Lid-Lift) to learn how the measure supports long-term island resilience.

The insights gathered from the Convergence will be compiled into a comprehensive report to help navigate the future of climate action in San Juan County. For those interested in viewing the event’s resources, including organizational introductions and sector findings, please visit the Climate Convergence Page (https://sites.google.com/view/climateconvergence/links-resources).

The Madrona Institute is committed to continuing to support ongoing collaboration through information sharing and bringing organizations together. If you would like to be added to the Climate Convergence listserve and be notified about future gatherings, email climatecompass.sjc@gmail.com.

The Convergence was organized by Madrona Institute board members Nikyta Palmisani, Max Bliss, Clauda Costa, Faith Van De Putte and Chom Greacen, with support from Leadership San Juan Islands cohort members Jennifer Swanson and Pedro Mendes and the full Madrona Institute board.