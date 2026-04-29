Submitted by the Orcas Community Resource Center Communications Team.

There’s something special about what happens when a community decides to show up for itself. That’s exactly what is at the heart of the San Juan Community Health Network — neighbors, providers and organizations across our islands coming together to make sure everyone has access to the health care they need and deserve. Working across sectors and islands to improve access to health services for everyone in San Juan County — that’s the mission driving this collaborative effort.

How it all started

It started right here on Orcas. A community gathering at the local library planted the seed — and what grew from that room full of passionate, committed people has blossomed into something truly exciting. The San Juan Community Health Network has expanded from that conversation into a countywide effort bringing together emergency medical services, primary care providers, hospital districts, resource centers and community organizations from across all of the islands.

Most recently, on April 2, around 100 community members gathered in Friday Harbor for a day of high-level strategic planning. Through facilitated work sessions, participants worked together to identify as many health access needs as possible and brainstorm real, practical ways to meet them. It was one of those days that remind you just how much is possible when people come together with open hearts and a shared purpose.

What the network is all about

At its core, the San Juan Community Health Network exists to make sure that your zip code, income or insurance status never determines the quality of care you receive. The Network brings partners together across sectors and islands to connect, share what’s working and build real solutions to real challenges.

It is currently funded through North Sound Accountable Communities of Health via a grant held by the Orcas Island Health Care District, and it works hand in hand with the County’s Community Health Improvement Planning process. Dedicated project management ensures that workgroup efforts move forward rather than competing with partners’ existing responsibilities — allowing everyone to contribute meaningfully without overwhelming their day-to-day work.

Three big focus areas

Through community listening and careful assessment, three key areas have risen to the top:

• Transportation — Getting to and from medical care is a genuine barrier on our islands. Ferry schedules, travel costs and limited options can mean delayed or missed care, and the Network is working to change that.

• Care coordination — Making sure no one falls through the cracks as they move between providers, specialists and support services. Everyone deserves a smooth, supported experience.

• Insurance access and navigation — Helping community members understand and access the coverage they’re entitled to, because cost should never be the reason someone goes without care.

Get involved

The Network is made up of workgroups where community partners dig into each of these focus areas together — and there’s always room for more voices at the table. A fall convening is planned to celebrate progress and look ahead to what’s next. The Network is actively seeking community investment to sustain this vital work beyond September. For more information, contact the project manager at trilliums@orcashealth.org.

At the Resource Center, we are proud to be part of this growing effort. Because when our islands come together around health, everyone benefits.