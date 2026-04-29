Orcas Christian School presents May Day play celebrating spring and faith

Submitted by event organizers.

Orcas Christian School is inviting the community to a special May Day celebration on May 1 at 5:30 p.m. The event will feature a heartfelt student performance centered on the beauty and meaning of the spring season.

According to Vice Principal Kami Griffin, the May Day play tells the story of flowers as they grow from tiny seeds into full bloom. Through this journey, the performance reflects the many blessings that come with springtime, including renewal, growth and hope. As the flowers experience both sunshine and storms, the story highlights the importance of perseverance and keeping faith through life’s challenges.

The production includes students from kindergarten through eighth grade, along with two high school students. It brings together a wide range of ages and talents, showing both creativity and a strong sense of community within the school.

Admission is open to everyone, with a suggested donation of $5 per ticket. There will also be a bake sale with homemade treats, giving guests another way to support the students and school programs. For more info, contact OCS at 376-6683.