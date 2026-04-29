Lewis Francis is the new artist at the library for May

Submitted by the Orcas Public Library.

The photographs of Lewis Francis will be on exhibit at the Orcas Island Library for the month of May.

Originally from Gibraltar, Francis moved to California in the 1990s and moved to Orcas a few years ago. His show of black-and-white landscape photographs, titled “Unknown Country,” captures his experience of learning the new landscape of the Northwest. Drawn to quiet moments shaped by fog, low clouds and shifting light, he finds that they simplify the landscape and allow it to reveal itself slowly.