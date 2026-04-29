Community dinner brings food, music and connection

Submitted by event organizers.

The community is invited to gather for a warm and welcoming evening at a community dinner on Thursday, April 30, from 5-7 p.m. at Orcas Christian School, 107 Enchanted Forest Road.

Guests will enjoy a Mexican-inspired meal featuring enchiladas, offering an opportunity to come together over food and conversation. The evening will also include live music, as music teacher Andy Rivera and his students share their talents in a live music performance that adds a lively and meaningful touch to the event.

Organizers hope the dinner will create a space for neighbors, friends and families to connect, relax and celebrate community spirit.

“We’re excited to share an evening of great food and music and to open our doors for the community to come together and enjoy time with one another,” organizers said.

All are encouraged to attend and take part in the evening of food, music and fellowship.