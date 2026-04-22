Orcas Center debuts original spring production ‘Indivisible’

In the theater world, there is nothing Jake Perrine loves more than showcasing original work.

“It was the missing element from our season this year,” said Perrine, Orcas Center’s executive artistic director. “There is so much to comment on in the world right now. What strikes me over and over again is humans’ disposition towards categorizing things into this versus that, us versus them, friend versus enemy. I gathered a bunch of artists together in a room and challenged them to help me think of the many ways we do this. I then asked if they were willing to create a scene and explore a particular division.”

The result is “Indivisible,” an original multimedia dance experience on Center Stage from May 1-9. There is one matinee on May 3; otherwise, shows are at 7 p.m. Created and performed by local artists and the Orcas Dance Collective, the production is directed by Perrine, who is also doing projections, sound and lighting.

Some of the themes being explored include something/nothing, gender/stereotypes, male/female, structure/breaking free, chaos/connection and life/death. While the 90-minute show will have challenging and scary thematic material, it is for all ages. Choreographers are Chelsea Sherman, Tiffany Loney, Susan Newkumet, Ivona Edry, Summer Barbone, Laura Ludwig and Rachel Lum.

“The dance collective instructors were given the space to stretch out and create with the best dancers they could find and really push themselves,” Perrine said.

Original writing pieces have been contributed by Perrine, Felix Holding, Evan Buxbaum and Colleen Smith Summers. Artist Stephanie Iverson spent hundreds of hours creating two animated pieces: one analog, one digital.

Starting in January, Perrine held weekly classes with a dozen performers centered around a structured improv movement system called Viewpoints.

“You create a group that is so well versed it’s like a jazz ensemble that can improvise around a theme confidently,” he explained.

His students will perform several scenes in the show, some choreographed and others improvised.

The closing night of “Indivisible” on May 9 will be preceded by Orcas Center’s spring gala in the Madrona Room, featuring a meal from Avery Adams of Matia. The festivities begin at 5 p.m., and tickets are $150 sold separately. Tickets to “Indivisible” are $10-$70 and available at www.orcascenter.org.

“We are by definition indivisible,” Perrine said. “If we focused on the similarities instead of the differences, we wouldn’t be having these wars, violence, conflict, and hatred. This is a community meditation on the divisions in our culture. It is by no means comprehensive, but each piece was conceived by someone’s heartfelt inspiration.”