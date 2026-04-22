Island Primary Care welcomes Fralick, PA-C, back to Orcas

Submitted by Island Health.

Cameron Fralick, PA-C, recently joined the team at Island Primary Care–Orcas after six years working in emergency medicine at the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico. There, he served as an adult and pediatric physician assistant at the Level I Trauma and academic medical center. Prior to that, he worked as a remote EMT and instructor while also serving as an EMT and volunteer firefighter for Orcas Island Fire and Rescue for 14 years.

Fralick earned a Master of Clinical Health Services from MEDEX Northwest at the University of Washington and a Bachelor of Arts from Western Washington University. He received his Wilderness EMT certification from the Wilderness Medicine Institute of NOLS in Lander, Wyoming.

While his clinical interests include emergency medicine and preventive care, Fralick is enjoying the transition to primary care. He is excited to have the opportunity to provide care to a community that means so much to him.

“My wife, daughter and I are so happy to be back on island and immerse ourselves into island life and the community in which I grew up,” Fralick said. “It’s where I got my start in medicine.”

Fralick is a certified physician assistant whose caregiving work includes inpatient burn surgery services, acute care at the Metropolitan Detention Center (New Mexico) and rural care to underserved populations (Omak, Washington).

In addition to volunteer ski patrol, Fralick is also a licensed maritime captain and sailor. And when he’s not on the water or the slopes, he enjoys hiking and camping with his family.

To schedule an appointment with Fralick or any of the Island Primary Care–Orcas physicians or clinicians, call 360-376-2561 or visit islandhealth.org/orcas.