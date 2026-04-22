OCS to host open house April 26 ahead of May test drive day

Orcas Christian School will welcome families to campus for an open house on Sunday, April 26, from 2-6 p.m., offering a chance to tour the school, meet staff and learn more about programs and student life.

The event is designed as an informal opportunity for prospective families to get a firsthand look at the school community before the upcoming test drive day scheduled for May 8. Visitors will be able to explore classrooms, ask questions and connect with faculty and staff throughout the afternoon. The open house aims to give families a clear sense of the school’s environment and expectations ahead of enrollment decisions and the May event. The April 26 open house is open to all interested families. For those considering OCS, the event serves as an early introduction before the more structured test drive day May 8. For more info, call 360-376-6693 or email office@oics.org.