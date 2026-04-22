Get help paying for Medicare

Submitted by the Orcas Senior Center.

Are you having trouble affording the medical care you need? If you are on Medicare, there are three programs that can help:

• Medicaid (called Apple Health in Washington state).

• The Medicare Savings Program (also called MSP, and Apple Health in Washington state).

• The Low-Income Subsidy Program (also called Extra Help or LIS).

If your total income from all sources is less than $1,995 per month ($2,705 for a couple), you may be eligible for help from one or more of these programs. If you or your spouse are still working, your income can be even higher, and you might still qualify, since these programs generally disregard a portion of earned income — including self-employment income.

The Medicaid and Low-Income Subsidy programs have resource limits to qualify, but do not count your home or car. The Medicare Savings Program looks at income only.

Depending on which program you qualify for, you could:

• Reduce your Part D premiums and copays for prescription medications.

• Have the state pay your Part B premium (and Part A premium, if applicable).

• Eliminate any late enrollment penalties.

• Cover your Medicare deductibles and copays, if your income is low enough.

SHIBA, sponsored by Orcas Senior Center, is a free unbiased, and confidential informational service offered through the Washington State Office of the Insurance Commissioner. Contact the Orcas Island SHIBA office at 360-376-5892 to schedule a counseling session.