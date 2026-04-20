Islands’ Weekly to be included inside the Islands’ Sounder beginning May 6

Two of our community publications — The Islands’ Sounder and The Islands’ Weekly — will be combined into a single publication beginning with the May 6 issue.

Each publication will retain its distinct identity, appearing as separate sections within the combined edition. This change allows us to streamline delivery while continuing to provide the local news and coverage our communities rely upon. Subscribers on Lopez have reported long delays in receiving the Weekly in their post office boxes, and this new setup should eliminate delivery issues.

There will be no change to subscription pricing, and no action is required from subscribers. The transition will occur automatically with the first combined delivery on May 6.

We appreciate your continued support of local journalism and your readership of both publications. Your advertising and subscription dollars keep our doors open. If you have questions or comments, please email me at colleen.summers@islandssounder.com.