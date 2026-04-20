From show ring to storytime: The heartwarming tale of ‘Basil the Poodle’

Submitted by the Orcas Senior Center.

Milly Vetterlein and Carla Stanley, familiar faces at Orcas Senior Center, have teamed up to bring “Basil the Poodle” to life, blending heartfelt storytelling with charming pen-and-ink illustrations.

They’ll share the story behind the book at the Orcas Senior Center on Wednesday, May 6, following lunch at 1 p.m.

Though written for young readers, “Basil” resonates with all ages. It follows a former show dog adjusting to life in an assisted living facility, capturing both uncertainty and meaningful connection.

Vetterlein first wrote the story years ago while visiting a nursing home in Maine with her retired poodle. Rediscovered recently, those memories inspired her to share her story more widely.

Now living in Deer Harbor, Vetterlein continues to write. “Basil” is available at Darvill’s Bookstore and will be featured at the Orcas Island Farmers Market this summer.