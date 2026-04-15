Vikings baseball continues play during Spring Break

By Declan O’Malley

Sounder contributor

With spring break at Orcas Island High School, baseball was the only sport in action this past week. Softball, golf, and track and field will resume competition next week.

The Orcas Island High School Vikings baseball team is off to a challenging start, holding a 3-7 overall record. In league play, the Vikings are 2-4, placing fourth in the 1B/2B Northwest standings. They are 2-3 at home and 1-4 on the road.

In their latest matchups, the Vikings faced a tough home-and-home series against Mount Vernon Christian, dropping both games to extend their losing streak to six. OIHS fell 5-1 at home on April 7, struggling to generate consistent offense, and followed with a 13-1 road loss on April 8.

“Mount Vernon Christian is one of the best teams in the league. They won the league last year, and this year they are on that same pace. I was very impressed with the boys, and the score doesn’t reflect how well we played. We left people on base, and they [MVC] hit well when they needed to and stole [bases] at will. We never gave up, and we believed that we could beat them. That confidence is important,” said Eli Sanders, head coach.

The Vikings will look to snap their six-game skid next week, beginning with a road game at South Whidbey on April 18, followed by a home district matchup against La Conner on April 21.