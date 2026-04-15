OIHS track meet on April 29

Submitted by Amy Carlson and The Booster Team.

Greetings, Viking fans!

The Orcas Island High School track team is hosting its first official track meet on Wednesday, April 29, at 3:45 p.m. Friday Harbor and Lopez are coming over for the San Juan Twilight. Special thanks to Forest Frausto, Remy Lago and Bethany Carter for inspiring the community to begin this venture.

A big thank you to our generous donors, including The Henigson Family, The Madrona Club, an anonymous donor and the many donors to Frausto’s senior project. The combined contributions helped us meet our financial goals. This is history in the making for our athletic program at OIHS!

With the dedication and hard work of many, we finally have all the equipment required to host an official meet. The throwing area for the discus will be installed this summer, and the funds have been procured; construction is scheduled.

Please come support the track team and celebrate this momentous day!

Ryan Carpenter is bringing out his pizza oven for the special event. Concessions will be open, and hot, fresh pizza will be for sale.

This will also be the Senior Celebration (3:20 p.m.) for all seniors on the track team. It will be a very exciting day for our community and athletes!

GO VIKINGS!