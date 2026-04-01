Luck o’ the Irish

The clouds parted, and the rain stopped at noon. The Luck of the Irish prevailed, so the 50-or-so parade participants were able to walk, ride, dance and sing their way up Prune Alley and down Main Street for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade March 17.

Orcas storekeepers and shop visitors smiled and photographed the parade entrants as they passed through town, accompanied by Irish music presented by the Orcas Island Community Band. Pictured at left is Bob Nutt.