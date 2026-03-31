Dangerous dog; sibling squabble; turkey talk | SJC sheriff’s log

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls.

March 18

• Deputies on San Juan Island arrested an individual with an outstanding Department of Corrections felony warrant for escape from community custody. The subject was booked into jail.

• A San Juan County deputy responded to an animal bite call. The victim, a delivery driver, was attacked by two dogs. Multiple wounds necessitated a hospital visit. A citation for public nuisance under the county dog code was issued, and a hearing for dangerous dog designation will be held.

• Lopez Island deputies were dispatched to a report of a wild turkey exchanging terms with a flock of sheep from a roadside low-lying stretch of land. Negotiations took place, and the turkey relocated to a protected grassland.

March 19

• A San Juan Island deputy responded to a report of harassment involving children. The deputy spoke with the parties and took down their respective accounts of what happened. The incident was documented.

• A deputy on Orcas Island responded to a report of threats near Eastsound. The reporting party was contacted, and the investigation is still ongoing.

• A San Juan Island deputy took possession of found property — a wallet — turned in by a local resident. An effort was made to contact the owner of the black wallet before the deputy had to check it into evidence for safekeeping.

March 20

• Deputies were notified of a trespassing incident on Decatur. The event is unfounded, as documents were legally posted regarding a recent foreclosure and transfer of ownership.

• A Lopez deputy responded to a report of an unusual verbal exchange between two adult siblings at the grocery store. The incident was documented.

• A San Juan Island deputy received a report of harassment. A local man approached the reporting party’s car and provided his opinion about her driving behavior. She reported it was an uncomfortable interaction. The man was encouraged to report future driving concerns to the Sheriff’s Office.

• A deputy on Orcas Island took a report of a residential burglary on Shaw Island. The homeowner reported the items that were missing, and the incident was documented.

• An Orcas Island deputy responded to a citizen needing assistance with filing a protection order. The deputy learned that no crime was committed and provided the citizen with resources and documented the incident.

• A San Juan Island deputy met with a resident who wanted to trespass a live-in family member from her home due to safety concerns. The resident was advised to apply for a protection order and was given information about SAFE San Juans to help.

• San Juan deputies responded to a report of an unwanted person. An individual was arrested for burglary in the first degree – domestic violence, assault in the fourth degree – domestic violence, DUI and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

March 21

• Deputies on Orcas Island responded to a motor vehicle accident on Orcas Road. The driver was arrested for DUI and issued an infraction for driving with wheels off the roadway.

• A San Juan deputy responded to a report of a DUI. The vehicle was located, and the driver was arrested for DUI. The vehicle was impounded as evidence.

March 22

• An Orcas Island deputy responded to a parking problem near West Beach. The deputy learned that someone dumped a sailboat on the reporting party’s property. The deputy was able to identify the owner of the sailboat, and arrangements are being made to move the boat. The incident was documented.

• Deputies on Orcas Island responded to a report of a residential burglary in the Raccoon Point area. Deputies searched the residence to find the home unoccupied. The homeowners confirmed nothing was taken, and the incident was documented.

March 23

• Lopez Island deputies were dispatched to a domestic call. An investigation was conducted, and the incident was determined to be a civil matter. A report was taken.

• Lopez Island deputies observed a vehicle traveling over the center line several times on Mud Bay Road. A traffic stop was initiated, and the driver promptly pulled over. No signs of intoxication were observed during the contact. The driver was issued a verbal warning.

• A Lopez Island deputy stopped a vehicle in the 2400 block of Fisherman Bay Road. The driver was subsequently issued an infraction for speeding 37 mph in a posted 25 mph zone. Additional warnings were issued.

March 24

• A deputy on San Juan Island received a request to trespass a citizen from a property. The deputy contacted the citizen and issued a trespass warning letter.