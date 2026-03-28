The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls.

March 11

• An Orcas deputy responded to a citizen needing assistance with trespassing individuals from their property. The individuals were trespassed, and the incident was documented.

• An Orcas deputy took possession of found property. A small backpack with multiple items within was found by Public Works along Orcas Road near Eastsound. The items were checked into the evidence locker.

• An Orcas deputy responded to a citizen’s request to put a firearm into safekeeping until further notice. The revolver is now safely kept until the Sheriff’s Office hears otherwise.

March 12

• An Orcas deputy responded to suspicious activity in the Eastsound area. A concerned citizen observed a male walking on the roof of an apartment complex and learned that there was no scheduled maintenance during that time. The incident was documented.

• Deputies on Orcas responded to a report of a domestic incident in the Deer Harbor area. Deputies contacted the involved individuals and discovered one had experienced a manic episode. A Designated Crisis Responder was contacted and scheduled a Mobile Crisis Outreach team member to follow up the next day.

• A San Juan deputy stopped a vehicle for registration that had expired in 2023. The driver was arrested for DUI and was issued infractions for expired registration over two months and no insurance.

March 13

• An Orcas deputy responded to a mental health crisis in the Deer Harbor area. The deputy learned that the subject was involved in a mental health crisis last night and is going into a manic state. The subject was transported to the hospital for help.

March 14

• An Orcas deputy responded to a suspicious incident at a storage facility near the Eastsound area. The deputy learned that the owner was able to identify the subjects on the security camera footage who visited the facility in the early morning as the children of the storage unit renter.

• Deputies responded to an uncooperative subject who called 911. Deputies contacted other residents of the property, who refused to say that the subject (who was a fugitive with an active felony warrant) who called 911 was at the property.

• A Lopez deputy responded to a dispute between family members. A report was completed.

• San Juan deputies attempted to stop a driver for felony warrants for failing to register as a sex offender. The driver fled, and a pursuit ensued before the driver drove into a ditch and was unable to continue. The driver was suspected of smoking methamphetamine and was arrested on several charges.

• A deputy on Orcas stopped a vehicle for registration that had expired in 2025. The driver was issued an infraction for expired registration over two months.

March 15

• A deputy on Orcas arrested a wanted fugitive pursuant to an out-of-county felony warrant.

• Friday Harbor deputies met with a female at her residence regarding a domestic situation. The female was given a card and the phone number to SAFE San Juans and was encouraged to call them for help.

• A Lopez deputy stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Dill Road and Country Road. The driver was subsequently issued an infraction for speeding 63 mph in a posted 45 mph zone.

• A deputy on San Juan Island conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. The driver was issued an infraction for traveling 67 mph in a posted 45 mph speed zone.

• A deputy on Orcas contacted an individual with an active warrant for their arrest. The individual was arrested and transported to jail without incident.

March 16

• A derelict sailboat with a fraudulent ownership record was seen briefly at the Hunter Bay dock on Lopez. The vessel was added to the derelict vessel program records, with a future seizure likely to occur.

• A credit card was turned in to the Sheriff’s Office by a U.S. Customs Officer. There is no known contact information for the owner, and it was booked into the property and evidence room.

• A Friday Harbor resident turned in a bag of drug paraphernalia to the Sheriff’s Office. The items were booked into the property room for destruction.

• A deputy on Orcas was dispatched to a welfare check. The subject was located, and the subject declined assistance.

• Lopez Island deputies were dispatched to a report of an Equus Ferus Caballus roaming the woods and eating local Festuca Roemeri. The Equus Ferus Caballus was later enticed into returning home with Daucus Carota and other exotic treats.

• A Lopez Island deputy stopped a vehicle near the 1100 Block of Mud Bay Road. The driver was subsequently issued an infraction for speeding 48 mph in a posted 35 mph zone and operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license with identification. Additional warnings were issued.

March 17

• A Lopez Island deputy was contacted regarding fraud. The incident is under investigation.

• Lopez Island deputies were contacted regarding a citizen assist. The incident was documented.