Chanda Stone — bringing people and wildlife together

At the tender age of 8 years old, Wolf Hollow Wildlife Rehabilitation Center’s Executive Director, Chanda Stone, was already taking steps toward a career in animal rehab work when she rescued a baby house finch.

“It’s pretty incredible, when you’re a kid, to be able to save something.” Stone said. However, the bird became too attached to her. As a result, they could not release it back into the wild. “My father was a professor, and there was an aviary at the college, so we were able to bring it there.”

Although she did not step into wildlife rehabilitation right away, Stone spent decades in environmental work. A majority of that time was spent in Oregon, helping the city of Tigard restore wetlands, remove invasive noxious weeds and return native plants. She also carefully researched what native plants grew where and what the various wildlife needed in each area for food and shelter. Stone also developed programs for kids in the metro Portland area, like Put Down Roots, that are still used today.

When her husband got a job in Saudi Arabia, the couple relocated. “I didn’t expect to work, as there were [no] wetlands,” Stone said. Urban trees were quite common, and it turned out they were not being trimmed correctly, causing the trees to weaken and limbs to fall. Seeing both safety and environmental issues, Stone spoke up, and the powers that be listened.

“I got them boots and other safety equipment,” she explained. “The workers, who came from all over the area, not just Saudi Arabia, trusted me.”

As an American woman, she did not have to cover her head, and she was able to drive, as long as it was in the compound where she and her husband lived and worked.

As it came time to look for a school for their kids, the Stones discovered Spring Street International School, and suddenly the family found themselves back stateside, on San Juan Island. It was soon after that she found herself as Wolf Hollow’s director.

Over the past year, Wolf Hollow has transformed. A new team is now in place, allowing them to take on unique cases, such as a bald eagle last summer that had avian pox. The eagle survived and was able to be released. Wolf Hollow staff can now train other rehab organizations in the area to handle similar situations, and a summer intern was able to write their senior thesis about avian pox.

To view the eagle’s release, visit Wolf Hollow’s Youtube channel.

They are working on taking in seals again and have a marine veterinarian. Due to the new NOAA protocol, the old seal habitat is being updated. The old tubs are being repurposed into raised beds, and new, deeper plexiglass pools are being installed.

Wolf Hollow is still fundraising for a mobile education van. Stone said they are hoping to have it up and running by the end of summer. “There has been a great deal of support for it from both the San Juan and Orcas Community Foundations,” Stone said.

Keep a lookout on social media for “Fireside Chats,” an event where islanders can chat with a wildlife rehabilitation person and ask questions about any wildlife concern.

A new outreach program with homeowners is also in the works that would assist the homeowner in relocating critters occupying their attic, basement or crawl space.

“I feel like it’s a real gift to be in the position I am, bringing people together, bringing people together with wildlife. It’s such gratifying work,” Stone said.