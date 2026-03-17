Seasonal opening of Orcas Island Historical Museums

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Submitted by the Orcas Island Historical Museums.

Beginning Saturday, March 21, exhibits and main gallery will be on display.

The Orcas Island Historical Museum in Eastsound is soon to be open for the season! We invite you to step through our doors and into a rich past of unique island heritage. Open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday through Sunday, the museum welcomes locals and visitors alike. Admission is always free with a $5 suggested donation; fun for all ages!

Featured exhibits:

*New* “Orcas Clay: Island Ceramics Through the Years”

“An Ancient Bison on Orcas Island: Broadening Perspectives on the Past”

“Marte Harter: Artist, Writer, Islander (1921-1999)”

“The Power of Community: Connecting the San Juans (with OPALCO)”

Don’t forget our gift shop, where we carry a curated selection of art inspired by island life, puzzles, toys, stationery, textiles, ceramics and books by local authors. Your shopping funds new and ongoing programs, helps to maintain and protect our 130-plus-year-old historic buildings, supports research and exhibits, and contributes to the day-to-day operations of the museums.

Want to get involved? Join our front desk as a docent! We’re looking for friendly folks to welcome and guide visitors during their museum experience. No experience necessary; training provided.

The mission of Orcas Island Historical Museums is to educate, inspire, connect and involve our community and visitors in the stewardship of our unique island history.