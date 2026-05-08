Seattle Kraken honor SeaDoc Society

The SeaDoc Society was presented with an award of $32,000 from the Seattle Kraken.

Seattle’s NHL team, the Kraken, honored the Orcas-based SeaDoc Society with their “Hero of the Deep” award for SeaDoc’s decades of work using science to restore and protect our local waters.

At a televised ceremony during one of their final home games, Kraken CEO Tod Leiweke presented SeaDoc Science Director Joe Gaydos and Director Leigh Ann Gilmer with a check for $32,000 to continue the organization’s efforts.

“What a wonderful thrill for SeaDoc and all our supporters to be recognized like that by a major sports franchise!” says Gilmer. “We couldn’t do any of our work without help from the community. This donation will be put to use right away on our many important research projects dedicated to this wonderful place.”

For Gaydos, it was a real “fish out of water” moment to be cheered by the 17,000-plus fans filling Climate Pledge Arena.

“I’m much more comfortable being underwater where the audience is rockfish and octopuses,” says Gaydos. “I never thought I’d be applauded by hockey fans, and I’m very happy it didn’t involve me getting body checked into the boards.”

At the same home game, the Kraken played a trailer for the latest episode of SeaDoc’s Emmy-nominated video series, “Salish Sea Wild!” written and produced by Orcas Islander Bob Friel, and co-starring Kraken goalie Joey Daccord.

“I’ve had my work appear on TV and in theatres,” says Friel, “but having it shown across 5,500 square feet of high-def screen in front of that kind of crowd was awesome.”

Friel, a lifelong hockey fan, conceived the idea of an episode that would partner with the Kraken to showcase real-life “Salish Sea Monters” while playing off the team’s legendary identity.

“There’s something about our rich waters that produces many animals like the giant Pacific octopus and sunflower sea star that are the largest of their kind on earth,” says Friel. “Of course, they’re not ‘monsters’ just monstrously large, but it was a really fun way to present some of our favorite wildlife—and get to hang out with pro hockey players.”

See the full episode at Salishseawild.org.