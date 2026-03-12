Resource Center offers free credit education workshop

Submitted by the Orcas Community Resource Center Communications Team.

The Orcas Community Resource Center is hosting a free financial literacy workshop, “Raise Your Score,” on Tuesday, March 17, at 5:30 p.m. at the Orcas Library. The seminar is designed to help community members understand and improve their credit scores.

Credit scores play a critical role in securing loans, finding housing and determining interest rates, yet many people don’t fully understand how they’re calculated or how to improve them. This workshop aims to demystify the credit system and provide participants with actionable strategies.

During the session, participants will learn how credit scores are calculated, what factors have the greatest impact and how credit reports differ from credit scores. Attendees will also discover how to obtain and review their credit reports, dispute errors and build or repair their credit history.

The workshop includes a hands-on component where participants will create personalized action plans to improve their credit scores. Topics covered include:

• Credit score calculation and key factors.

• The connection between credit reports and credit scores.

• How credit impacts loans, housing and interest rates.

• Accessing and reviewing credit reports.

• Strategies for building credit from scratch.

• Techniques for repairing and improving credit.

The workshop is free and open to all community members. No registration is required. Questions? Contact the Orcas Community Resource Center at 360-376-3184 or info@orcascrc.org.