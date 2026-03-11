Exploring a world far away from home

Following in their big brother’s footsteps, two Orcas siblings are traveling to Japan for a month this summer.

The 4H International Exchange program is a nonprofit organization headquartered in Bellevue that partners with universities across the country and youth organizations around the globe to provide kids ages 12-18 the chance to live and learn abroad. Since 1972, the program has involved 65,000 participants, 47 countries and six continents.

Corah and Taz Pechacek were chosen among 32 others in the United States to live with a host family in Japan this June.

“In 2023, 4H International offered two scholarships for $2000 each, specific to San Juan County students. Zade, my oldest son, was accepted that year and won the scholarship along with Drew Bond. Turns out they were the only two kids in San Juan County who applied! They’ve both spoken at events at 4H and the library, but the program remains largely unknown,” explains the kids’ mom, Laine. “This fall, Corah and Taz inquired about going. The application process is in-depth and includes several essay questions and references. Zade wasn’t accepted the first time he applied, so I thought it was all in good practice. Months later, we got a message asking to schedule interviews, and both kids were questioned separately for about an hour and asked all sorts of tough hypothetical questions.”

Much to everyone’s surprise and joy, the two were accepted.

“My brother went to Japan through 4H International, and I was inspired by his stories. And now I am going with my sister!” said Taz, who will turn 12 in April and is a student at Salmonberry School. “I will be the youngest one in the group, and we’re the only kids to ever go as brother and sister.”

The cultural immersion programs help youth build independence, global awareness and communication skills. Participants stay with carefully selected host families and participate in enrichment activities organized by our international partners, gaining insights tourists rarely experience. Those ages 12-15 can choose between Japan, Taiwan and South Korea, while those ages 15-18 can travel to South America or Europe. For those interested in hosting a child from another country, applications are now open at: https://states4h.org/ host-a-student/summer/ .

“I am really excited to go on this trip because I love traveling. The few times I’ve traveled have been with my parents, where we see the culture from afar, but we always come back to our culture within our family. By doing a homestay in Japan without my parents, I will be exposed to the culture 24/7, both in and out of the home. I’m so grateful for the opportunity to step out of my comfort zone and learn new things within the safety net of my Japanese host family,” said Corah, who is 13 and attends the public school.

The two siblings are learning basic Japanese but will rely on their host families’ English-language skills.

“I am most excited to experience the culture, eat all the amazing food and have a great time. I want to make it worth it!” said Taz. “It’s also kind of scary to be away from home for a month and be with a family I’ve never met. Also, I will be on a 10-hour flight by myself, and I am going over hundreds of time periods.”

Taz and Corah each need to raise $5,400. So far, they’ve earned a total of $2,000.

“They have been working hard to raise money. They’ve made a million earrings and signed up for the farmers’ market. They made lotion bars, candles, orange-and-rosemary garlands, Valentine’s Day garlands, stacked wood, babysat, cleaned out under houses, and will continue to fundraise at Island Market when they can,” Laine said.

The two also created a GoFundMe page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-corah-and-tazmans-global-journey.

“Imagine them being dropped off at a hotel in Seattle with 30 other kids they’ve never met, with a host of chaperones they meet for the first time. They’ll head to Seatac in the morning to board the biggest airplane they’ve ever been on, and the longest airplane ride they’ve ever experienced. Upon landing, they have an orientation day in Tokyo, and the following day, the host families come and pick them up. Corah will go one way, and Taz will go another,” explained Laine. “There is no contact with me, or their sibling, only with the chaperone that checks on all the kids. And three and a half weeks later, they’ll meet back in Tokyo with so much story and experience to share on the long plane ride back home. It’s pretty incredible! I’m proud of them for being so brave and adventurous.”