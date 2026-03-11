‘Art of the First Nations’ | Honoring the creative legacy from an ancient past

“Art of the First Nations” features the work of Indigenous artists, including Luke Marston (known for the form, design and detailed finishing of his carvings) and Stan Greene (master of Tsimshian design and carving techniques). The show will be on display from March 20 to April 21. Everyone is invited to attend the opening on Friday, March 20, 5:30-7 p.m., to celebrate Indigenous art and enjoy complimentary refreshments. To learn more about upcoming shows, visit www.OrcasCenter.org/VAC.