Cow chaos; a fox feeding faux pas and a returned ring | SJC sheriff’s log

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls.

Feb. 18

• An Orcas Island deputy, along with Orcas Island Fire & Rescue, responded to a motorcycle collision on Orcas Road. The deputy learned that the motorcycle had collided with a deer. The rider was flown off island to a hospital, and the incident was documented.

• On San Juan Island, a member of the public turned in a found driver’s license.

• A San Juan County deputy received a report of theft. A report was taken.

• A Lopez Island deputy stopped a speeding vehicle on Fisherman Bay Road. The driver, a local woman, was subsequently issued an infraction for speeding 38 mph in a 25 mph zone and a verbal warning for expired registration.

• A San Juan Island deputy received lost property turned in by a local citizen. The ring was checked into evidence.

• A Lopez Island deputy stopped a vehicle in the 4500 Block of Center Road. The driver was subsequently issued an infraction for operating a motorcycle without a motorcycle endorsement. Additional warnings were issued.

• San Juan Island deputies responded to a reported injury accident on Pear Point Road. It was determined that there was no injury or impairment. The driver was “reaching for cheese to feed a fox” she saw there a year ago. Multiple infractions were issued, including no registration and no insurance.

• Lopez Island deputies stopped a vehicle near the 1100 Block of Fisherman Bay Road. The driver was subsequently issued a citation for driving while license suspended in the third degree and an infraction for speeding 46 mph in a posted 35 mph zone. Additional warnings were issued.

Feb. 19

• A Lopez Island deputy and Lopez Island Fire & EMS were dispatched to a medical basic life support call. The incident was documented.

• A deputy on Orcas Island responded to a report of fraud. The deputy contacted the involved party and discovered no loss was detected. An informational report was generated.

• A Lopez Island deputy was dispatched to an agency assist. The incident was documented.

• Orcas Island deputies responded to a domestic incident in the Eastsound area. The deputies learned that it was a civil matter, no crime was committed and resources were provided for both parties. The incident was documented.

• Lopez Island deputies were dispatched to a suspicious incident. The incident was documented.

Feb. 20

• A deputy on Orcas Island responded to a report of a welfare check. The involved party was contacted, and it was determined that everyone was safe. The incident was documented.

• An Orcas Island deputy responded to an agency needing assistance in the Eastsound area. The deputy learned that no crime was committed and documented the incident.

• An Orcas Island deputy responded to a citizen needing assistance with a possible stolen tractor from Tacoma, Washington. The deputy learned that this incident may be a civil matter, or the crime was committed in the jurisdiction of Pierce County. The incident was documented.

• A San Juan deputy contacted an individual to issue a trespass warning letter. The individual was found to be violating court conditions of release, which prohibited possession of alcohol. Multiple beverages were confiscated, and the incident was documented for their probation officer.

Feb. 21

• An Orcas Island deputy conducted a traffic stop for a driver who was speeding on Lovers Lane. The driver was subsequently arrested for failing to transfer the title within 45 days and issued several infractions.

• A San Juan deputy conducted a traffic stop for a registration violation. The passenger of the vehicle had warrants, and suspected narcotics were located on their person. The passenger was booked into jail, and the driver was issued a warning for their expired registration.

• San Juan deputies responded to a report of a domestic incident. The suspect had fled the area prior to arrival. Probable cause was developed, and the suspect was located a short time later. They were booked into jail for assault in the fourth degree – domestic violence and indecent exposure – domestic violence.

• An Orcas Island deputy responded to a traffic hazard in the Dolphin Bay area. The deputy observed a vehicle abandoned on the roadway. The vehicle was tagged as an abandoned vehicle and later towed from the roadway. The incident was documented.

• Deputies on Orcas Island responded to a report of domestic violence. An adult male was taken into custody and booked into the San Juan County Jail for assault in the fourth degree – domestic violence. A report was completed.

• A Lopez deputy conducted a late-night traffic stop on Center Road. The driver was issued an infraction for traveling 68 mph in a posted 35 mph zone.

Feb. 22

• Deputies on Orcas Island responded to a reported domestic dispute. One of the involved was arrested for assault in the fourth degree – domestic violence.

• A Lopez Island deputy stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Fisherman Bay Road and Weeks Road. The driver was subsequently issued an infraction for speeding 41 mph in a posted 25 mph zone. Additional warnings were given.

Feb. 23

• Around 1615 hours, emergency medical services were dispatched to a medical incident at the jail. A patient was transported to Peace Island Medical Center, treated and transported back to the jail without incident.

• Lopez Island deputies were dispatched to a report of a cow trespassing and committing unauthorized lawn maintenance. The owner was contacted, and the cow was bribed into returning home.

Feb. 24

• A Lopez Island deputy was dispatched to a report of trespassing at a local business. An individual who had previously been trespassed from the property had returned. The individual was contacted, and a report was taken.

• A San Juan Island deputy responded to a citizen’s assist call regarding an abandoned vehicle. A plan is in the works to remove it, and a timeline is in place.

• A deputy on Orcas Island responded to a disabled vehicle. The driver was issued a notice of infraction for failing to initially register and no proof of insurance. The vehicle was impounded.

• A Lopez Island deputy stopped a vehicle in the 3600 Block of Mud Bay Road. The driver was subsequently issued an infraction for speeding 61 mph in a posted 45 mph zone.

• San Juan Island deputies responded to a welfare check. The man left on the ferry before deputies could contact him. However, a deputy boarded the ferry when it stopped at Lopez Island to assess the man’s safety. Nothing was noted that would justify detaining him, and he continued to Anacortes.